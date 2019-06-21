This video perfectly captures why 'smart' homes have never caught on

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.Marketsread more
The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.US Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.Politicsread more
Parent company Ascena Retail Group announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its...Retailread more
GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be when you need to reset your light bulbs.Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.Technologyread more
The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on...Politicsread more
Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.Hedge Fundsread more
GE published a video in January that everyone's just now talking about, and it perfectly captures why smart homes have never really caught on.
In it, GE shows how to reset its smart light bulbs. The video starts with a warning that you might have one of two different smart bulb models, or your smart bulb might be running on older firmware -- itself a hilarious idea -- and that you may need to try a second process that's explained in the latter part of the clip.
GE begins to explain how to reset the bulbs. It requires turning the bulb on and off several times for a specific number of seconds. The narrator's voice is both soothing and forceful as he repeats "Turn off for two seconds. Turn on for eight seconds." It sounds like a meditation guide.
If this doesn't work, GE says you have a different model of bulb or older firmware, and you need to try a second process of turning the bulb on and off for a different amount of time.
It's a perfect example of why some people are turned off by smart homes: because you need to keep everything updated, including things like light bulbs that can otherwise be operated with the simple flick of a switch.
And when things go wrong, they really go wrong.
Check out the video below.