Giant explosion rocks largest refinery complex on the East Coast, sends gasoline prices higher

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The fire is contained but not under control, the fire department said. The fire department is working to cool off the areas around the fire to keep it from spreading.

There are no injuries reported at this time, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. One employee complained of chest pain and was examined on the scene.

The refinery is the largest on the East Coast.

The fire went to three alarms. The Philadelphia Fire Departments has about 50 apparatus and 120 personnel on site supporting the PES firefighters.

The fire turned the sky bright orange and shook the homes of startled residents, according to reports.

The fire, which broke around 4 a.m., originated from a vat of Butane inside the facility, according to the Fire department.

"It is pretty much contained to that vat right now," they said.

There was a shelter put in place due to smoke plume; however, the shelter has since been lifted. No evacuations were ordered.

"They report no detectable inhalants," the Philadelphia Fire Department said on twitter.



