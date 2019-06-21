Giant explosion rocks largest refinery complex on the East Coast, sends gasoline prices higher

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A shocking explosion occurred Friday morning at a refinery complex in South Philadelphia.
The refinery is the largest on the East Coast.
There are no injuries reported at this time, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. One employee complained of chest pain and was examined on the scene.
The fire is contained but not under control, the fire department said. The fire department is working to cool off the areas around the fire to keep it from spreading.
The fire went to three alarms. The Philadelphia Fire Departments has about 50 apparatus and 120 personnel on site supporting the PES firefighters.
The fire turned the sky bright orange and shook the homes of startled residents, according to reports.
The fire, which broke around 4 a.m., originated from a vat of Butane inside the facility, according to the Fire department.
"It is pretty much contained to that vat right now," they said.
There was a shelter put in place due to smoke plume; however, the shelter has since been lifted. No evacuations were ordered.
"They report no detectable inhalants," the Philadelphia Fire Department said on twitter.
Gasoline futures jumped 3.4% amid the explosion.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions was created from a joint venture between The Carlyle Group and Sunoco Inc., which is a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, according to the PES website.
The 1,300-acre complex has capacity of 335,000 barrels a day, and is the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, according to the site.
The 153-year old complex was established in South Philadelphia one year after the end of the Civil War.
PES and the other related companies did not immediately return calls for comment by CNBC.
The outage occurred as the U.S. summer driving season kicks into high gear.
"It's a serious outage that's going to greatly affect the east coast in particular. There's a cushion for drivers because we're well supplied. But if there's major damage, it's going to change that dynamic dramatically," said John Kilduff of Again Capital.
Gasoline demand in the U.S. reached a record high last week, according to government data released Wednesday. U.S. drivers consumed a record 9.9928 million barrels a day last week. That is up from the 9.3 million barrels a day used a year ago. It was also up from 9.877 million barrels a day the week earlier.
The gasoline market is viewed as well supplied currently but the Philadelphia refinery is seen as important source of east coast fuel.
Because RBOB futures reflect New York harbor prices, they are especially impacted by an outage in a refinery in Philadelphia, an important regional refining hub.
— CNBC's Patti Domm, Jim Forkin and Tom Rotunno contributed to this report.