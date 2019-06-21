Dressbarn announces first store closures as part of plan to shutter all 650 locations

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chip stocks fall after Commerce Dept bars 5 more Chinese firms

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.

Marketsread more

S&P 500 little changed as Wall Street wraps up big week of gains

The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.

US Marketsread more

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Politicsread more

Mueller prosecutor Weissmann gets Trump Russia probe book deal:...

Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.

Politicsread more

Dressbarn announces first store closures as part of plan to shut...

Parent company Ascena Retail Group announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its...

Retailread more

This video perfectly captures why 'smart' homes have never caught...

GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be when you need to reset your light bulbs.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Korn Ferry, Beyond Meat,...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.

Marketsread more

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.

Investingread more

Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have...

The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.

Technologyread more

Pence puts off China speech ahead of Trump-Xi talks

The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on...

Politicsread more

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says the US has more leverage over...

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.

Hedge Fundsread more

JP Morgan is expanding fertility benefits to help LGBTQ employees...

The move is an important one because Wall Street firms tend to follow each other in expanding benefits amid a constant war for talent.

Financeread more
Retail

Dressbarn announces first store closures as part of plan to shutter all 650 locations

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomasx3
Key Points
  • Ascena Retail Group announced in May it was going to wind down its Dressbarn business.
  • All 650 stores will ultimately close.
  • Dressbarn has detailed the 28 stores it plans to close first.
Getty Images

Dressbarn is starting to shut stores this month and next, kicking off the process of it going out of business entirely.

Its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its more profitable brands, like Ann Taylor and Loft. At the time, it didn't say when it would begin closing stores or which locations were slated to close first.

On Friday, however, a list was posted to Dressbarn's corporate website with 28 locations set to close in the coming weeks, at various malls, shopping and outlet centers across the U.S. (See the full list below.)

The closures by Dressbarn comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year. More than 6,000 closures have been announced so far this year by companies ranging from Payless ShoeSource to Gymboree to Charlotte Russe, Victoria's Secret and Gap. That's more store closures than in all of 2018, when 5,864 closures were announced over the entire year, according to a retail real estate tracker by Coresight Research.

Dressbarn, which has been around for more than five decades, has struggled to grow in apparel retailing as more women steer toward fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara, off-price chains such as TJ Maxx and Ross Stores, and even Target. Amazon also continues to take a larger share of the apparel market online.

Ascena shares are down more than 70% this year.

Here's the complete list of Dressbarn stores set to close in June and July, according to the retailer's website:

June Store Closings:

ALMADEN PLAZA - 5353 Almaden Expressway SAN JOSE CA

SOUTHBURY PLAZA - 100 Main Street North SOUTHBURY CT

EAST BROOK MALL - 95 Storrs Road MANSFIELD CT

LANDING AT TRADITION - 10748 SW Village Parkway PORT ST. LUCIE FL

WILLOW LAKE EAST SHOPPING CENTER - 2670 Lake Circle Drive INDIANAPOLIS IN

ERSKINE VILLAGE - 1290 East Ireland Road SOUTH BEND IN

EASTGATE SHOPPING CENTER - 8143 E Kellogg Drive WICHITA KS

FIVE TOWN PLAZA - 354 A Cooley Street SPRINGFIELD MA

SHOPPES AT BRANSON HILLS - 1013 Branson Hills Parkway BRANSON MO

PROMENADE DIBERVILLE - 3944 Promenade Parkway DIBERVILLE MS

RIMROCK MALL - 300 S 24th Street West BILLINGS MT

POPLIN PLACE SHOPPING CENTER - 3019 West Highway 74 MONROE NC

AFTON RIDGE SHOPPING CENTER - 6330 Bayfield Parkway CONCORD NC

TANGER OUTLET AT THE WALK - 108 North Michigan Avenue ATLANTIC CITY NJ

UNION CENTER - 89-89 Union Turnpike GLENDALE NY

SALMON RUN MALL - 1300 Arsenal Street WATERTOWN NY

MARKET AT HILLIARD - 1888 Hilliard Rome Road HILLIARD OH

TULSA HILLS SHOPPING CENTER - 7418 South Olympia Ave West TULSA OK

SEASIDE FACTORY O/C - 1111 North Roosevelt Drive SEASIDE OR

RICHLAND TOWN CENTRE - 300 Town Centre Drive JOHNSTOWN PA

FLORENCE MALL - 1945 West Palmetto Avenue FLORENCE SC

LEBANON PREMIUM OUTLETS - 270 Outlet Village Drive LEBANON TN

CENTRAL MALL - 3327 Mall Drive TEXARKANA TX

GREENBRIAR TOWN CENTER - 13015 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway FAIRFAX VA

SETTLERS MARKET AT NEW TOWN - 5225 Settlers Market Blvd WILLIAMSBURG VA

July Store Closings:

PALM VALLEY PAVILIONS WEST - 1400 N. Litchfield Road GOODYEAR AZ

PANORAMA PLAZA - 1601 Penfield Road ROCHESTER NY

OUTLET SHOPPES OF BLUEGRASS - 1155 Buck Creek Road SIMPSONVILLE KY

VIDEO16:0216:02
Best Buy survives the retail apocalyspe
Consumer & Retail Digital Original Video