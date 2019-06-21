Dressbarn announces first store closures as part of plan to shutter all 650 locations

Dressbarn is starting to shut stores this month and next, kicking off the process of it going out of business entirely.

Its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, announced in May it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women's clothing stores in order to focus on its more profitable brands, like Ann Taylor and Loft. At the time, it didn't say when it would begin closing stores or which locations were slated to close first.

On Friday, however, a list was posted to Dressbarn's corporate website with 28 locations set to close in the coming weeks, at various malls, shopping and outlet centers across the U.S. (See the full list below.)

The closures by Dressbarn comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year. More than 6,000 closures have been announced so far this year by companies ranging from Payless ShoeSource to Gymboree to Charlotte Russe, Victoria's Secret and Gap. That's more store closures than in all of 2018, when 5,864 closures were announced over the entire year, according to a retail real estate tracker by Coresight Research.

Dressbarn, which has been around for more than five decades, has struggled to grow in apparel retailing as more women steer toward fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara, off-price chains such as TJ Maxx and Ross Stores, and even Target. Amazon also continues to take a larger share of the apparel market online.

Ascena shares are down more than 70% this year.

Here's the complete list of Dressbarn stores set to close in June and July, according to the retailer's website: