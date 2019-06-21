Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann gets Trump Russia probe book deal: New York Times

Asst. U.S. Attorney Andy Weissmann speaks outside the Federal Court House after bringing charges against former Enron CFO Andrew Fastow October 2, 2002 in Houston, Texas.

Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has made a deal to write a book about his work, which included the criminal case against President Donald Trump's campaign manager, according to a new report Friday.

Weissmann's book was acquired by publisher Random House, The New York Times reported. It is believed to be the first time a Mueller prosecutor has obtained a publishing deal related to the investigation.

Random House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.