Nike, FedEx among the big names reporting earnings next week. Here's what to watch

Nike and Fedex are among the ten S&P 500 companies set to report earnings next week. Market watchers will also be paying attention to the G20 summit, as the Trump-Xi trade talks could complicate the picture for some of these big names.

Nike, which is up 15% this year, will report on Thursday. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners remains positive on the stock. On Friday's "Halftime Report " he says, "What's gone on with Nike has been a very strong fundamental quality story…. It marries momentum with quality itself. It's a company that you're seeing strong technicals, and I think there's a resiliency to it — because I would've thought that Nike would have been much lower than it is right now, based on what we have with the trade dispute."

According to estimates from FactSet, analysts are expecting the retail giant to earn $.66 cents on $10.16 billion in revenue.

For Nike, a lot will hinge on how that trade dispute with China continues, the traders agree. T.D. Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan says Asia is "the number one issue that I think we're going to listen to on the calls going forward. What happens there? You remember the last earnings — their Asian business was off the charts." Next week's earnings report will coincide with the first day of the G20 summit, when Trump and Xi will meet.