Pence puts off China speech ahead of Trump-Xi talks

Chip stocks fall after Commerce Dept bars 5 more Chinese firms

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned five more Chinese companies from buying U.S. components after blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei last month.

S&P 500 little changed as Wall Street wraps up big week of gains

The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the day as Wall Street concludes a week that saw strong gains in equities.

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"There is not a single company I've talked to that is going to have a stronger quarter than they did in the past quarter," Cramer says.

Amazon shoppers spend more and shop more often if they have...

The RBC survey data shows why Amazon is spending $800 million this quarter alone to make one-day free shipping the default for its Prime members.

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says the US has more leverage over...

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass believes the United States now has more leverage over China in trade negotiations than ever before.

JP Morgan is expanding fertility benefits to help LGBTQ employees...

The move is an important one because Wall Street firms tend to follow each other in expanding benefits amid a constant war for talent.

Giant explosion rocks Philadelphia refinery complex

An explosion tears through a Philadelphia gasoline refinery, the East Coast's largest, just as the busy summer driving season was beginning.

One red-hot millennial stock could surge another 50% in the next...

Millennial stocks are looking fly this month, and one name could be on the verge of exploding in the next year.

Trump says 'we were cocked & loaded' but 'in no hurry' to attack...

President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.

Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a...

Watch a video of the massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Pence puts off China speech ahead of Trump-Xi talks

Key Points
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday called off a planned speech that had been initially cast as a sequel to a blistering broadside he delivered in October, in order to avert tensions ahead of a planned meeting on the U.S.-China trade war, a White House official said.
  • The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods.
  • "There is room for progress, and even if incremental, we didnt want to step on that potential," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity about why the speech was called off.
Vice President Mike Pence waves to the audience at the end of his commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019.
Jonathan Drake | Reuters

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday called off a planned speech that had been initially cast as a sequel to a blistering broadside he delivered in October, in order to avert tensions ahead of a planned meeting on the U.S.-China trade war, a White House official said.

The decision came a week ahead of what could be pivotal talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan about tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods.

"There is room for progress, and even if incremental, we didnt want to step on that potential," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity about why the speech was called off.

Trump and Xi spoke by phone on Tuesday about the summit and formally agreed to meet to talk about the trade war.

"Following the positive conversation with President Xi, the president and the (vice president) thought it would be more appropriate to give the speech after the G20," the official said. The cancellation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.