Toys R Us to reportedly open new stores later this year

It was a monumental week for markets with major milestones

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.

Inside Apple's team that greenlights iPhone apps for the App...

An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...

Traders this week bet on a Fed rate cut in record-setting numbers

Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

FDA approves injection that would boost women's sex drive

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.

Cramer: Between G-20 and jobs report, 'I am taking a cautious...

"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host says.

Trump responds to E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault accusations

The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.

Inside Boston's new $2.6 billion casino resort

Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.

Trump says 'we were cocked & loaded' but 'in no hurry' to attack...

President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.

Trump is expected to nominate acting Pentagon chief Esper for...

Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.

Cramer: Dell's stock is cheap despite being shackled by China...

"Between Dell's China exposure, and a possible slowdown in their server business driven by a weaker economy, the stock can't seem to get much traction," the "Mad Money" host...

Retail

Toys R Us to reportedly open new stores later this year

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • According the Bloomberg, the retailer will come back with roughly six smaller stores and an e-commerce site this year.
  • The company liquidated its assets last year after entering bankruptcy in September 2017. The company had about 800 locations when it was liquidated.
A Toys R Us Inc. retail store in Frederick, Maryland, U.S., on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Defunct children's retail chain Toys R Us will open new stores later this year, according to Bloomberg.

The company liquidated its assets last year after entering bankruptcy in September 2017. The company had about 800 locations when it was liquidated. According the Bloomberg, the retailer will come back with roughly six smaller stores and an e-commerce site this year.

The new stores will be about one-third the size of the the chain's previous storefronts and offer more experiential shopping, Bloomberg reported.

Richard Barry, formerly the chief merchandising officer at Toys R Us, became the president of a company called Tru Kids that was created to manage the brand and intellectual property of the former chain. CNBC reported in February that Barry and Tru Kids were looking to revive Toys R Us stores.

Requests for comment from Tru Kids were not immediately returned.

Read the full Bloomberg story here.

WATCH: The rise and fall of Toys R Us

VIDEO5:1205:12
The rise and fall of Toys R Us
Digital Original
