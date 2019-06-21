Toys R Us to reportedly open new stores later this year

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.Pharmaceuticalsread more
"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.Politicsread more
Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.Liferead more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.Politicsread more
Defunct children's retail chain Toys R Us will open new stores later this year, according to Bloomberg.
The company liquidated its assets last year after entering bankruptcy in September 2017. The company had about 800 locations when it was liquidated. According the Bloomberg, the retailer will come back with roughly six smaller stores and an e-commerce site this year.
The new stores will be about one-third the size of the the chain's previous storefronts and offer more experiential shopping, Bloomberg reported.
Richard Barry, formerly the chief merchandising officer at Toys R Us, became the president of a company called Tru Kids that was created to manage the brand and intellectual property of the former chain. CNBC reported in February that Barry and Tru Kids were looking to revive Toys R Us stores.
Requests for comment from Tru Kids were not immediately returned.
Read the full Bloomberg story here.