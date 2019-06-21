Unemployment is rising in eight Trump states, and polls show some have turned on him

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

It was a monumental week for markets with major milestones

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.

Inside Apple's team that greenlights iPhone apps for the App...

An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...

Traders this week bet on a Fed rate cut in record-setting numbers

Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Trump says 'we were cocked & loaded' but 'in no hurry' to attack...

President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.

Mueller prosecutor Weissmann gets Trump Russia probe book deal:...

Andrew Weissmann, a leading prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, has a deal with Random House to write a book, The New York Times reported.

Trump is expected to nominate acting Pentagon chief Esper for...

Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.

This video perfectly captures why 'smart' homes have never caught...

GE's smart bulb reset video shows how silly smart homes can be, when you need to reset your light bulbs.

Inside Boston's new $2.6 billion casino resort

Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.

Unemployment rising in states important to Trump's reelection

Despite declining overall unemployment in the U.S., unemployment is rising in eight states Trump carried in 2016, which could spell trouble for him in 2020.

Lego's CMO says platforms don't protect kids' privacy

Lego CMO Julia Goldin said the company focuses some YouTube advertising on adults because the company has concerns about kids' privacy on the site.

Politics

Unemployment is rising in eight Trump states, and polls show some have turned on him

John W. Schoen@johnwschoen
Marc Rod
Key Points
  • Unemployment rates edged up year over year in Mississippi, Arizona, North Carolina, Indiana, South Carolina, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • All eight states went to Trump in 2016.
  • Trump's net approval rating remains high in most of these states. But more people in Arizona and North Carolina disapprove of his job as president than approve, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

The economy is perennially a key issue for American voters in elections, and President Donald Trump is counting in part on tail winds from a strong economy to carry him to victory.

But in a handful of key states he carried in 2016, unemployment numbers are not moving in his favor, which could spell trouble in 2020, according to new employment numbers out Friday.

Unemployment rates edged up year over year in Mississippi, Arizona, North Carolina, Indiana, South Carolina, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trump's net approval rating remains high in most of these states. But more people in Arizona and North Carolina disapprove of his job as president than approve, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

North Carolina has 15 electoral votes and Arizona has 11. Moreover, Trump pulled off somewhat narrow victories over Hillary Clinton in each state in the 2016 election -- 3.6% in North Carolina and 3.5% in Arizona.

In Indiana, Nebraska and Kansas, Trump's net approval ratings are in the low single digits, according to the Morning Consult poll. The states have a combined 22 electoral votes. Trump won by more comfortable margins in these states -- 19% in Indiana, 25% in Nebraska and 20.5% in Kansas.

It is unlikely that all eight states, which have a combined 73 electoral votes, would flip to the Democratic candidate in 2020.

Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, but won in the Electoral College thanks in large part to victories in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, which all voted for Democrat Barack Obama twice. Employment edged up year over year in all three states.

Next Article
Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

Key Points
  • The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.
  • The data pointed to underlying market strength despite a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.
  • Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 216,000 for the week ended June 15, the Labor Department said.