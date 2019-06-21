US Treasury yields higher amid tensions with Iran

Military planes and ships were getting ready to attack Iranian targets when the strike was called off on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.Defenseread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning as market players monitor growing tensions between the United States and Iran.
At around 04:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.035%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at around 2.537%.
According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump approved military strikes on several Iranian targets, but abruptly pulled back from launching the attacks. U.S. officials said Thursday that an Iranian missile had shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.
Meanwhile, data out on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped above expectations last week.
In oil markets, crude futures dipped following a spike in the previous session. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $64.22 Friday morning, down more than 0.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $56.80, down almost 0.5%.
Oil prices jumped more than 6% in the previous session, amid heightened fears of supply constraints.
On the data front, investors will be keeping a close eye on June manufacturing and services PMI at 0945 ET, as well as existing home sales for May due at 10 ET.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.
In terms of Fed speeches, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is due to speak at 12 p.m. ET and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will address an audience at 3.30 p.m. ET.