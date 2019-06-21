US Treasury yields higher amid tensions with Iran

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning as market players monitor growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

At around 04:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.035%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at around 2.537%.

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump approved military strikes on several Iranian targets, but abruptly pulled back from launching the attacks. U.S. officials said Thursday that an Iranian missile had shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.