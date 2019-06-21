Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a refinery in South Philadelphia

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Caterpillar, CarMax,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Politicsread more

Giant explosion rocks Philadelphia refinery complex

Energyread more

Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a...

Watch a video of the massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Energyread more

Trump approves military strikes on Iran — then abruptly pulls...

The attacks were approved in retaliation to to Iran shooting down an unmanned American spy drone, and officials were still expecting the operation to go ahead as late as 7...

Defenseread more

Slack gets to work – three experts weigh in on the stock's debut

Work-messaging app Slack is the latest tech unicorn to charge Wall Street this year. Three experts lay out what comes next for the stock.

Trading Nationread more

Trivia app Givling claims to help people with student debt. It...

Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...

Personal Financeread more

A Fed president explained why he was the lone member who wanted a...

In a statement Friday, Bullard explained his vote against the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The Fedread more

Airbus easily outpaces Boeing in new plane orders as Paris Air...

Airbus caps a relatively low-key Paris Air Show with more than twice as many orders as Boeing.

Paris Air Showread more

Gold races to a near 6-year high

Gold prices steadied after shooting up to a near six-year high on Friday, surpassing the key $1,400 level.

Metalsread more

Global airlines are avoiding parts of Iran-controlled airspace

Escalating tensions prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue an emergency order to its carriers on Thursday.

Airlinesread more

US-Iran military conflict will be a 'lose-lose situation,'...

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated rapidly after an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces in the Middle East on Thursday — but experts are not...

Defenseread more
Energy

Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a refinery in South Philadelphia

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
VIDEO1:3301:33
Massive explosion at largest gas refinery on East Coast, triggering fire
Squawk Box

A massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The refinery, the largest on the East Coast, caught fire after a butane vat exploded and triggered the three-alarm blaze. The conflagration was so large that it turned the morning sky orange and rattled nearby homes, according to reports.

There were more than 120 personnel on the scene, though there were no injuries reported as of approximately 7:20 a.m. ET, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department's Twitter page.