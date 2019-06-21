When is it a bad idea to invest in target-date funds?

Target-date funds — actively managed funds with a pre-determined asset allocation that automatically shifts as an investor ages — are an easy option for the hands-off investor, and their popularity increases every year, according to a new report. But while they have many attractive features, experts advise investors to consider all of their options.

Over half of all plan participants are invested in a single target-date fund, according to Vanguard's How America Saves 2019 report, and 77% of all participants use at least one. Naturally, the percentage varies by age: A 2018 report from Fidelity found that 68% of millennials have 100% of their assets invested in a target date fund.

Vanguard anticipates that that percentage will continue to increase in the years to come. Nine in 10 plan sponsors offered a target-date fund by the end of 2018, per Vanguard's report, compared to one-third of companies a decade ago. Their rising popularity is in part due to the fact they're the default investment option for many employer retirement plans, notes Vanguard.

"Target-date funds are great for younger investors just getting started," Ryan Marshall, a New Jersey-based certified financial planner, tells CNBC Make It. "They offer broad diversification and an easy entry point for selecting investment options."

Target-date funds allow investors to use a "set it and forget it" approach that's best for younger, less sophisticated investors, especially those who only have money in tax-advantaged accounts, like a 401(k) or IRA.

But they're not ideal for everyone.