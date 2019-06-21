Young Brits spend less on clothes, hotels and restaurants as housing costs rise, research shows

Brits under the age of 30 are spending less for "fun" than they did in 2001, according to researchers.

A report published Thursday Resolution Foundation, a U.K.-based think tank, found that young adults' real-terms spending on non-essentials dropped by 7% between 2001 and 2018. Meanwhile, 50 to 64-year-olds' leisure spending rose by 11%, and people over the age of 65 spent 37% more.

The spending data analyzed in the report came from the U.K.'s Office of National Statistics' Living Costs and Food Survey, which has been recording Britain's expenditure habits since 1957. It surveys approximately 6,000 households per year.

The data showed that 18 to 29-year-olds were now spending slightly less on recreation, culture, restaurants and hotels than those aged over 65, reflecting a shift in lifestyle and purchasing power differences between generations. Back in 2001, adults under the age of 30 were spending 23% more on those things than people over the age of 65.

Median non-essential spending among 18 to 29-year-olds fell by 1% between 2016 and 2018, the report showed, with young adults spending less on clothing, recreation, culture, restaurants and hotels in 2018 than they did in 2001.