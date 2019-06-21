Your first trade for Friday, June 21

Skip Navigation
Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

Giant explosion rocks Philadelphia refinery complex

An explosion tears through a Philadelphia gasoline refinery, the East Coast's largest, just as the busy summer driving season was beginning.

Watch the exact moment of the shocking explosion at a...

Watch a video of the massive fire engulfed a refinery complex in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Trump says 'we were cocked & loaded' but 'in no hurry' to attack...

President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.

This under-the-radar indicator could mean Netflix shares are...

Netflix is creeping toward overbought conditions after surging this week. One technician isn't worried -- in fact, he sees an even bigger rally ahead.

Trivia app Givling claims to help people with student debt. It...

Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...

Shake Shack CEO: 'We have no intention' of adding Beyond Meat to...

Beyond Meat won't be appearing on Shake Shack's menu anytime soon, burger chain CEO Randy Garutti says.

If Facebook and Google don't fix problems, ad execs say they may...

Ad executives at the annual Cannes Lions festival say Facebook and Google need to do more to clean up the content on their platforms.

Ex-FDA chief: Juul is in a 'hard spot to ever get their product...

"They have so much historical youth use with their product," says Scott Gottlieb. "I don't know how Juul gets through an application process."

Why Ted Cruz may be holding up major retirement legislation in...

New retirement legislation called the Secure Act sailed through the House of Representatives in May. But one sticking point — the use of 529 savings plans to fund home...

This could be 'the next shoe to drop' with stocks at all-time...

Now that the S&P 500 hit a new all-time intraday high, experts are wondering what comes next.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, June 21

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: GOOGL, XOM, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Jeff Mills was a buyer of the Emerging Markets ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Cisco.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Exxon Mobil

