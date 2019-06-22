US special representative to Iran says 'we are going to increase our sanctions'

U.S. special representative to Iran, Brian Hook, told CNBC on Saturday that the U.S. is going to increase sanctions on Iran.

"We are going to increase our sanctions on Iran and continue our foreign policy," Hook told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Hook said a lot of pressure is needed in order to address Iran's "regional aggression" and a new foreign policy devised by the U.S. aims to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

"When the President (Trump) got out of the Iran deal, we put a new foreign policy that does a couple of things. It is going to deny the regime the revenue that it needs to run a violent and expansionist foreign policy. But it is also designed to bring them back to the negotiating table," Hook said.