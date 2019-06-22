Miscalculations in the US-Iran conflict could lead to a 'world war,' says Malaysia's Mahathir

The United States is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"I think as far as I can see, it is America, which is making all the provocation," Mahathir told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Saturday, when asked which side might be responsible for miscalculations.

"First, they withdrew from the (nuclear) treaty, and now they're sending warships to the Gulf, and doing things that will provoke Iran," he told CNBC in Bangkok, Thailand where Asian leaders were gathered for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Tensions between the the U.S. and Iran tested new highs on Thursday, when Tehran shot down an unmanned American military spy drone.