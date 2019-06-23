White House says US is prepared to negotiate with Iran without preconditions

"I didn't ever threaten to demote him," Trump said in an interview with NBC's Meet The Press that aired Sunday. "I'd be able to do that if I wanted, but I haven't suggested...The Fedread more
Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.Investingread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...Technologyread more
The Trump administration is considering a requirement that 5G next-generation cellular equipment for use in the U.S. be developed and produced outside of China, according to...Telecomread more
The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.Politicsread more
The central bank could end the reduction of its balance sheet ahead of schedule, a move that would add further monetary stimulus to the U.S. economy.Economyread more
News of the letter comes as Trump prepares to depart for the G-20 summit in Japan next weekend, where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Politicsread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.World Politicsread more
The Trump administration said over the weekend that the United States is prepared to negotiate with Iran without preconditions, days after the two countries nearly came to blows over a downed American surveillance drone.
President Donald Trump, when asked whether he had conditions for talking with Iran, said "not as far as I'm concerned. no pre-conditions," though he reiterated that his administration expected Iran to discuss its nuclear program.
Trump's position was reiterated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he prepared to depart for the Middle East.
"We're prepared to negotiate with no preconditions," Pompeo told reporters Sunday. "I am confident that at the very moment they are ready to engage with us we will be able to begin these conversations."
But Vice President Pence, in an interview CNN's State of The Union, said "Iran needs to understand we'll never allow them to obtain a nuclear weapon and we will not allow them to continue to sow violence across this region."
Pence said he was not aware of any outreach from Iran.
Pompeo said he would travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.
"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition," Pompeo said.
Trump called off military strikes against Iran last week, after the Islamic Republic shot down an unmanned U.S. drone with a surface-to-air missile.
The president said he was concerned about the loss of life and did not believe a military operation that results in casualties was a proportionate response to Iran's actions.
Trump said Saturday that the U.S. would impose additional sanctions against Iran on Monday, but Iran dismissed the threat as "just propaganda."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said "all sanctions...have been imposed and there are no more sanctions left," according to the state-run news agency IRIB.
President Trump, for his part, said he believed a deal was possible.
"We could have a deal with them very quickly if they want to do it, it's up to them," Trump said. "But if Iran wants to become a wealthy nation again, become a prosperous nation, we'll call it, let's make Iran great again."
Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have escalated in recent weeks. Tehran claimed the downed drone violated its airspace, while Washington says it was operating in international airspace.
The Trump administration has also accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global oil supplies.
Iran has strongly denied involvement in the explosions that crippled the tankers.
Trump last year pulled out of an international agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration, that sought to limit Iran's nuclear program. The Trump administration has slapped sanctions back on Iran in an effort to pressure the Islamic Republic into making great concessions.
-- Reuters contributed to this report