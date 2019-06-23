'Toy Story 4' opens with franchise high of $118 million, but falls short of expectations

Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles.

"Toy Story 4" catapulted to the top of the weekend box office with a $118 million haul in the U.S.

The film had the third-highest debut of 2019 and the highest debut of any "Toy Story" film. However, the movie fell short of analyst expectations, which called for it to make at least $150 million and possibly surpass "Incredibles 2" for the top animation opening of all time.

Internationally, "Toy Story 4" earned $120 million including $23.4 million from Mexico, $15 million from the U.K and $13.4 million from China.

Still, "Toy Story 4's" performance is stellar, especially in a summer where big box office tent poles like "Godzilla: King of Monsters," "Men in Black: International" and "Dark Phoenix" failed to draw in moviegoers.