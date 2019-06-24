Beijing wants the US to stop 'inappropriate' actions against Chinese firms

The flags of the U.S. and China.

BEIJING — The Chinese government would like the U.S. to cancel "inappropriate" actions against Chinese companies, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday added five Chinese technology companies to the so-called entity list that effectively prohibits them from buying parts from American companies.

"We hope the U.S. side, under the principles of free trade and the spirit of WTO (World Trade Organization) principles, can cancel these inappropriate measures against Chinese companies, and remove them from the entity list. This has benefits for both sides," Wang said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.