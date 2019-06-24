Beijing wants the US to stop 'inappropriate' actions against Chinese firms

Chinese vice commerce minister said Monday that Beijing would like the U.S. to cancel "inappropriate" actions against Chinese companies.China Economyread more
The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.Politicsread more
Sixteen Asia Pacific countries have been negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership since 2013, with India's reluctance to open up its markets a major...Asia Economyread more
Goldman Sachs helped state firm 1MDB to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals.Financeread more
Experts say Facebook's cryptocurrency project Libra has been a catalyst for the price of bitcoin going higher.Technologyread more
Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.Investingread more
Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said all 16 countries negotiating a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement should remain in the framework.World Economyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Monday afternoon, while oil prices continued to rise as tensions between the U.S. and Iran lingered after the latter shot down an...Asia Marketsread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
The U.S. is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.World Politicsread more
Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
BEIJING — The Chinese government would like the U.S. to cancel "inappropriate" actions against Chinese companies, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said Monday.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday added five Chinese technology companies to the so-called entity list that effectively prohibits them from buying parts from American companies.
"We hope the U.S. side, under the principles of free trade and the spirit of WTO (World Trade Organization) principles, can cancel these inappropriate measures against Chinese companies, and remove them from the entity list. This has benefits for both sides," Wang said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.
He was speaking at a press conference Monday morning about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to the G-20 summit at the end of this week in Osaka, Japan.
The latest U.S. actions come after Chinese telecom and smartphone giant Huawei was added to the entity list in May, and after President Donald Trump and Xi held a phone call last Tuesday about plans to meet at the G-20 summit.
U.S. and Chinese stock indexes rallied after news of the call, in hopes the world's two largest economies would soon reach an agreement on a trade dispute that has lasted for more than a year, and roiled global equity markets as well as fueled concerns about economic growth worldwide.
"Beijing received another reminder of US's willingness to crack down on Chinese tech firms on Friday, with the Commerce Department's announcement that it will place several Chinese supercomputing companies — including number two firm Sugon — on the entity list," Michael Hirson, practice head, China and Northeast Asia, at Eurasia Group, said in a note released over the weekend.
"The move will not disrupt planning for a Trump-Xi meeting directly, but Beijing will see it as further evidence that those around Trump intend to blunt China's rise as a tech power," he said.
Discussions are underway between the U.S. and Chinese negotiating teams ahead of the G-20 meeting, and both countries should make compromises in trade talks, Wang said Monday.
Wang did not directly mention whether Huawei will be part of any trade agreement.