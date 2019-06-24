Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Spotify, Deere, United Technologies, Dunkin' & more

Loop said it is more positive following the company's agreement to re-enter Mattress Firm.

"We are raising our rating from Sell to Hold and increasing our price target from $50 to $70 on TPX following its announcement that it will reenter Mattress Firm and will also become the primary supplier for Big Lots (BIG:$29.98-Hold). Though there has been much discussion about TPX renegotiating with Mattress Firm, the Big Lots agreement was more of a surprise as that category has grown strongly at BIG with another vendor over the past several years. At the same time, we believe there is an increased probability of potential further tariffs that could slow the tide of lower-priced imported mattresses that are growing rapidly through emergent sales channels. "