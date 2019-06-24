German economy heads for doldrums as business morale dips again: Ifo

German business morale deteriorated for the third month in a row in June, a survey showed on Monday, adding weight to expectations that Europe's largest economy contracted in the second quarter.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 97.4 from 97.9 in May. The June reading compared with a consensus forecast for 97.2.

"This year will be weak, and next year we would expect manufacturing to stabilize," Ifo President Clemens Fuest told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe " Monday.

But, he added: "Currently we have no data suggesting that the turnaround in manufacturing is already happening."