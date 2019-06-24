Jim Cramer's advice for spotting a stock's peak: Look for a counterintuitive move

Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.Retailread more
U.K. online bank Monzo raised $144 million in a fresh round of funding led by the U.S. start-up accelerator Y Combinator.Technologyread more
Investors should take a look at a company's fundamentals in order to decipher a "signal" from the "noise" in a particular stock's moves on the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.
A signal means that a stock will keep running in the same direction. Noise, on the other hand, is just noise, which could be a one-time occurrence.
"Don't put too much significance on day-to-day gyrations in the share price," the "Mad Money" host said. "Sometimes you can extrapolate a great deal from a big move in an individual stock, but more often it's telling you something you already know or it's just noise that means nothing."
Individual stocks make significant single-day increases and decreases on a regular basis, and often times they rally for no reason before selling off, Cramer said. Both good stocks and bad stocks can make big moves, and chart analysts evaluate whether a stock is "overbought" or "oversold," he continued.
The former means investors who want to buy a certain stock at a given level have already done so, and the stock will get sold off to "digest the gains," Cramer said. The latter is when a stock falls too quickly and rebounds with an oversold bounce.
"This is the sort of rally that doesn't convey much information. It's technical. It's noise," he said. "A stock got oversold, it bounced, and unless something else changes, it can go right back down once it works off that bounce."
While there is no takeaway from noise, a signal carries a message and foreshadows something bigger, Cramer said. In order to spot the message, the host suggests that investors look for something that's unusual and counter-intuitive.
If a stock goes up after a company reports a blow out quarter, "that's just business as usual," he said.
An unusual scenario, Cramer pointed out, is when a stock rallies after analysts who cover the company issue a downgrade — such as from "buy" to "hold" or from "hold" to "sell." That can portend a bottom, and the stock could be ready to roar higher, he said.
Another is when a company holds a bullish conference call delivering shareholders great earnings and strong guidance, but the equity sells off, the host said.
"It means Wall Street believes that this company's looking at its last good quarter," Cramer said. "When your stock falls on positive news, I got to tell you something: That is the definition of a possible top."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com