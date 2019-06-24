Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn't care

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.Economyread more
The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...Personal Financeread more
Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...Marketsread more
Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.Marketsread more
McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.Restaurantsread more
Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.2020 Electionsread more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa is sticking to his guns when it comes to General Electric, despite getting "questions and pushback" from his skepticism of GE's announcement at the Paris Air Show last week.
Tusa said Monday most of his peers deemed the aviation conference to be a win for GE. The company's aviation unit booked a record number of orders, with GE Aviation CEO David Joyce telling CNBC it brought in a "conservative" $35 billion in new business. The unit is considered the company's crown jewel, largely because it is a profitable standout in comparison to the other struggling businesses in the GE conglomerate.
"While maybe not made clear enough through the smoke screen of the big order headlines and data points gleaned over 3 days," Tusa said the overall picture for GE "was on net more negative than even we were thinking when it comes to the Aviation debate."
The most bearish analyst on GE, Tusa gained a following for his early warnings that the company's stock was worth much less than others believed. His $5 price target is the lowest on Wall Street, predicting the stock will be more than cut in half from its current price.
"There is ample evidence to support a stand alone fair value for GE Aviation that is below even what we had been thinking before," Tusa said.
While Tusa cited his peers valuing GE Aviation at as much as $100 billion, he believes the unit is worth much less – $30 billion to $40 billion.
J.P. Morgan has an underweight rating on GE's stock. The company's shares were up fractionally on Monday and more than 44% this year.