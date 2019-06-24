This is the No. 1 airline in the world, according to 21 million survey responses

Qatar Airways, the flagship carrier for the Middle Eastern country, is the best airline in the world, according to Skytrax, a company that has been rating the world's best airlines since 1999.

Qatar Airways is the only airline to top the list five times, according to Skytrax.

For Skytrax's annual global passenger satisfaction survey, customers nominate an airline and rank their satisfaction (on a scale of 1 to 5) in categories including cabin service (like staff attitudes, boarding assistance and meal service efficiency); ground and airport experience (like check in, pre-boarding procedures and airport staff); and onboard experience (like seat comfort, cabin comfort and amenities and quality of meals). Over 300 airlines were included in the final results, and there were 21.65 million eligible survey entries counted in the final result, according to the website.

The world's top 10 airlines for 2019, according to Skytrax, are:

10. Thai Airways

9. Lufthansa

8. Qantas Airways

7. Hainan Airlines

6. EVA Air

5. Emirates

4. Cathay Pacific

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

1. Qatar Airways