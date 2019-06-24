Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs, leaving them in place

The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it will not yet hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel imports into the United States.

The news was announced in an order with no noted dissents. The court's decision not to hear the case leaves in place a March decision from the U.S. Court of International Trade which allowed for Trump's tariffs.

The case was brought by a group of companies in the steel industry who say they are harmed by the 25% tariffs on steel imports that Trump ordered early last year. Those tariffs have collected approximately $4.5 billion so far, the group wrote in a brief with the top court, a figure that "significantly understates the irreparable and ongoing harm" to their businesses.

Steel stocks lagged the broader market Monday morning.