Tesla wins tariff exclusion from US on imported aluminum

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.Marketsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
The strong dollar story could be over for now, and that's putting a shine on the 'anti-dollar' trade—gold.Market Insiderread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
The new cut will likely draw thousands back to theaters and could finally push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the record $2.78 billion "Avatar" has earned since its...Entertainmentread more
"I believe it would be wise to take additional time and allow events to unfold" before deciding on rates, the Dallas Fed official said in an essay.The Fedread more
Electric car maker Tesla won a tariff exclusion Monday from the U.S. on the imported Japanese aluminum it uses in its battery cells.
The agreement with the Commerce Department waives the 10% tariffs that would be placed on the battery cells manufactured in Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, according to Reuters.
The Palo Alto, California-based company asked for the waiver in April and said the aluminum is produced by Nippon Light Metal and sought an exclusion for 10 million kilograms annually.
The Commerce Department said in the document dated June 5 and posted in recent days that the aluminum "is not produced in the United States in a sufficient and reasonably available amount or of a satisfactory quality," Reuters reported. The waiver will last one year.