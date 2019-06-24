Treasury watchdog will investigate Trump administration delay of $20 Harriet Tubman bill

The internal watchdog at the Treasury Department will investigate the department's controversial decision to delay redesigning the $20 bill with a portrait of Harriet Tubman, a former slave who helped liberate dozens of other slaves on the Underground Railroad, according to a letter released Monday.

The review by Treasury's inspector general came in response to a letter sent by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

Schumer last week had asked the watchdog if the eight-year delay in switching the bill's image from that of President Andrew Jackson was spurred by political considerations by the Trump administration.

Acting Inspector General Rich Delmar, in a letter to Schumer that the senator released, said the inquiry into the delay will take about 10 months to complete, and will be part of an audit of work by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's process of currency note design and counterfeiting deterrence features.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in May said that the planned release of the new $20 bill with Tubman's image would be delayed from 2020 — as originally planned by the Obama administration — until 2028, after President Donald Trump leaves office.

"The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," Mnuchin said during a hearing in May before the House Financial Services Committee.