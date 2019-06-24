Turkey's opposition wins Istanbul election in a blow to President Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2019. Murad Sezer | Reuters

Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies. Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) secured 54.21% of votes, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency — a far wider victory margin than his narrow win three months ago. The previous result was annulled after protests from Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party, which said there had been widespread voting irregularities. The decision to re-run the vote was criticised by Western allies and caused uproar among domestic opponents who said Turkey's democracy was under threat. On Sunday, tens of thousands of Imamoglu supporters celebrated in the streets of Istanbul after the former businessman triumphed over Erdogan's handpicked candidate by almost 800,000 votes.

"In this city today, you have fixed democracy. Thank you Istanbul," Imamoglu told supporters who made heart signs with their hands, in an expression of the inclusive election rhetoric that has been the hallmark of his campaigning. "We came to embrace everyone," Imamoglu said. "We will build democracy in this city, we will build justice. In this beautiful city, I promise, we will build the future." The High Electoral Board has yet to announce the formal results, but Erdogan has already congratulated Imamoglu for his victory and Imamoglu's rival, Binali Yildirim, of the ruling AK Party wished him luck as mayor barely two hours after polls closed.

Waning support

Erdogan has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president, becoming the country's most dominant politician since its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, nearly a century ago. His AK Party has strong support among pious and conservative Turks and its stewardship of Turkey's economy through a decade and a half of construction-fueled growth helped Erdogan win more than a dozen national and local elections. But economic recession and a financial crisis have eroded that support, and Erdogan's ever-tighter control over government has alarmed some voters. Turkey's lira tumbled after the decision to annul the March vote and is down 8% this year in part on election jitters. It firmed to 5.72 overnight from Friday's close of 5.8140 but eased back to 5.7750 by 0500 GMT.