AbbVie deal may conclude a tumultuous 4 years for Botox-maker Allergan

Nearly four years ago, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman suggested on CNBC that Botox-maker Allergan could acquire AbbVie.

At the time, Allergan was selling its generic drug business to Israel drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical for $40.5 billion. The cash and stock deal, announced in July 2015, was seen by investors as a positive for the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company. It freed Allergan to focus on more bankable brand-name drugs, while also providing it with more cash to pay down debt.



Allergan is "trying to move higher up into the food chain, so they'll probably go after a branded drug company," Cooperman, the Omega Advisors chairman and CEO, told CNBC in an interview on July 28, 2015. "Maybe AbbVie."

Allergan, the maker of Botox and blockbuster eye treatment Restatis, isn't the same industry leader it once was. The stock has lost about half its value since 2017. The drugmaker has struggled ever since its planned $160 billion mega deal with Pfizer fell through in 2016 after pushback from the Obama administration, analysts say. The pharmaceutical company has also been hit with drug trial setbacks and generic competition.

The company's leadership has come under pressure from activist investor from David Tepper for management changes. Shareholders have been calling for Allergan to split or sell the company.