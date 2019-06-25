Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, July 15 through July 16

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total value of $188.24 per Allergan share.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Amazon announces that Amazon Prime Day will last for two days, starting July 15.Technologyread more
"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs...World Politicsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
In a new interview with CBS's Gayle King, Adam Mosseri addressed a common suspicion about how Instagram targets ads.Technologyread more
FedEx heads into Tuesday afternoon's earnings deep in a bear market. A failure to deliver could mark a massive buying opportunity.Trading Nationread more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
Buffett says he has no tensions with 3G Capital, Berkshire Hathaway's partner in troubled Kraft Heinz. 3G co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is "a good friend," he adds.Investingread more
President Trump on Monday issued an executive order that would pressure insurers, doctors and other providers to disclose more information about health-care prices.Health and Scienceread more
Citi upgraded its rating of GrubHub shares to buy from neutral on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon announced Tuesday that its annual Amazon Prime Day will actually run for two days this year, starting at midnight PT on July 15. Last year, Amazon sold 100 million products during Amazon Prime Day, even though a glitch caused servers to go offline.
Amazon said last year's Prime Day was its biggest ever, which means it's plausible this year could be more successful since it runs longer. Amazon's own products have been bestsellers. Last year, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Echo Spot were among the top-selling products.
Amazon said customers in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and for the first time, the United Arab Emirates, will be able to participate.
Amazon Prime members can buy highly discounted products during the sale, which applies to most of the goods Amazon sells. However, some products are highly limited and sell out within minutes, creating a sort of Black Friday scramble to buy items as quickly as possible.