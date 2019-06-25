Skip Navigation
Tech

Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, July 15 through July 16

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Amazon Prime Day will actually last two days this year.
  • It kicks off at midnight PT on July 15 and runs through July 16.
  • Amazon sold 100 million products last year despite a glitch that took servers offline for part of the day.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.
Katherine Taylor | Reuters

Amazon announced Tuesday that its annual Amazon Prime Day will actually run for two days this year, starting at midnight PT on July 15. Last year, Amazon sold 100 million products during Amazon Prime Day, even though a glitch caused servers to go offline.

Amazon said last year's Prime Day was its biggest ever, which means it's plausible this year could be more successful since it runs longer. Amazon's own products have been bestsellers. Last year, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Echo Spot were among the top-selling products.

Amazon said customers in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and for the first time, the United Arab Emirates, will be able to participate.

Amazon Prime members can buy highly discounted products during the sale, which applies to most of the goods Amazon sells. However, some products are highly limited and sell out within minutes, creating a sort of Black Friday scramble to buy items as quickly as possible.

Amazon smashes first-quarter profit estimates but expansion slows
