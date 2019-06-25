Bank overdraft fees could jump if consumer watchdog eases rule

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet Saturday, the second day of the two-day G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.Politicsread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and its hurting America," he told Yahoo Finance Tuesday.Economyread more
Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump lambasted Twitter, Google and other technology giants on Wednesday for what he sees as their efforts to repress his messaging.US Economyread more
The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were close to reaching a trade deal.US Marketsread more
A small group of companies have gotten so big that they are essentially becoming the market, and when they do well, the markets do well.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.Politicsread more
Shares of General Mills tumbled Wednesday after the Cheerios maker's quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' estimates as fewer Americans eat its snacks.Food & Beverageread more
Often it's the smallest charge that triggers the biggest fee.
Overdraft fees, which is what banks charge when transactions including debit card purchases cause your account to drop below zero, average $35 — nearly twice the size of the average $20 debit card transaction, according to the Center for Responsible Lending.
Altogether, customers of larger banks paid more than $11 billion for bounced checks and other overdrafts in 2017, according to the most recent data from the Center for Responsible Lending. That does not include the fees collected by small community banks or credit unions, which are not required to report their fee volume to the FDIC.
For some banks, overdraft revenues are a significant part of their income, despite the Federal Reserve's 2010 regulations that sought to bar them from assessing these fees unless customers have opted into an overdraft protection program.
Now, nine years later, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has opened a review of the "overdraft rule."
The purpose is to minimize any significant economic impact of the rules on small businesses in particular, the consumer watchdog agency said. From there, the CFPB will determine whether the rule should be continued without change, amended or rescinded.
An overdraft only occurs when consumers lack the funds in their account to cover a transaction, but the bank or credit union pays anyway. Consumers who do not opt in to overdraft coverage will generally have debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals declined with no charge if their account doesn't have enough funds to cover a transaction.
While the average overdraft fee dipped slightly last year, it's the second-highest that it's ever been, according to Bankrate.com. (Meanwhile, the average ATM surcharge for using a bank that isn't your own a hit a record high for the 14th year in a row, see the chart below.)
Although almost half of Americans who've had a checking account have been charged an overdraft fee at some point, an earlier study by the CFPB found that a small portion of those who opt in pay substantially more than everyone else.
In fact, 9% of accounts are frequent overdrafters — meaning that they overdraw their accounts more than 10 times a year — and incur 79% of overdraft fees.
Those frequent overdrafters are also the most "financially vulnerable," the CFPB said, with lower daily balances and lower credit scores.
Overdraft coverage sounds like a good deal, but it's usually better to steer clear, experts say.
"Avoiding overdrafts is the financial equivalent of being able to walk and chew gum," said Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst. "Most consumers have it figured out."
Still, others choose to opt in to overdraft protection because it's the lesser of two evils — paying the fee is preferable to missing a mortgage payment or a utility bill.
A better option is to link a savings account to your checking account, McBride said. "That way if you do slip up, it's your money that covers the shortfall."
"It may cost a nominal fee but it's better than $35," he added.
More from Personal Finance:
Consumer watchdog agency sues two large credit-repair firms
Here's one easy way to pay less to your credit card company
These moves can tank your credit score