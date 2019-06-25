The likelihood that the stock market rips higher suddenly is increasing, Barclays says

Barclays believes a market "melt-up" could be on the horizon if three things materialize in the near future: A trade truce, Federal Reserve rate cuts and the economic slowdown only being a soft patch.

The so-called melt-up refers to a sharp move higher driven by investors late to the game looking to get in on a momentum shift. It is often a sign of a late-stage bull market.

A melt-up "is indeed possible, but would require a confluence of several outcomes: 1)Trade tensions decrease substantially; 2) The Fed eases aggressively; 3) The current industrial slowdown remains a soft patch and does not morph into a full recession," Maneesh Deshpande, head of equity derivatives strategy at Barclays, said in a note Tuesday. "Although this is not our most probable scenario, we acknowledge that its likelihood has increased."

The S&P 500 hit a record last week, on pace for its best first half of a year since at least 1997, as Wall Street cheered the possibility that the Fed will start cutting rates as soon as next month. Many central bankers have slashed their rate outlook and they also dropped "patience" in its statement, which caused traders to bet on a 100% chance of at least a quarter-point cut in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

However, a melt-up could also presage the end of the recent bull run. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Thursday a really big move higher in stocks could signal "the close-out move."