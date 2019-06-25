Carbon testing- asset from scratch

Skip Navigation
A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix and put it on its new...

NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of children's beds to...

Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.

Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Omarosa sued for failing to file disclosure after Trump White...

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.

San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales, becoming the first US city...

San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Micron, FedEx and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 25.

Some of the best hidden features coming to your iPhone this fall

Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.

