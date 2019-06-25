Facebook to give data on hate speech suspects to French courts, minister says

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at the Elysee presidential palace following the "Tech for Good" summit in Paris on May 23, 2018.

Facebook has agreed to hand over the identification data of French users suspected of hate speech on its platform to judges, France's minister for digital affairs Cedric O said on Tuesday, adding the deal was a world first.

The move by the world's biggest social media network comes after successive meetings between Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg and French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants to take a leading role globally on the regulation of hate speech and the spread of false information online.

So far, Facebook has cooperated with French justice on matters related to terrorist attacks and violent acts by transferring the IP addresses and other identification data of suspected individuals to French judges who formally demanded it.

Following a meeting between Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs, and O last week, the social media company has extended this cooperation to hate speech.

"This is huge news, it means that the judicial process will be able to run normally," O, a former top adviser to Macron, told Reuters in an interview. "It's really very important, they're only doing it for France."

O, who said he had been in close contact with Clegg over the last few days on the issue, said Facebook's decision was the result of an ongoing conversation between the internet giant and the French administration.

Facebook declined to comment.