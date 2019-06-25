FedEx CEO says US lawsuit is 'separate and distinct' from Huawei package mishaps

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.Real Estateread more
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Politicsread more
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.Politicsread more
NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.Technologyread more
Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.Retailread more
Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.Politicsread more
San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...Health and Scienceread more
FedEx CEO and Chairman Frederick Smith said on Tuesday the company's lawsuit against the Department of Commerce is "separate and distinct" from recent shipping incidents involving Chinese technology company Huawei.
The shipping company sued the Department of Commerce on Monday, saying that regulations requiring companies to screen and block packages that could pose a threat to national security violate the company's fifth amendment rights and impose an "impossible burden."
"What really led us to [file the lawsuit] at the end of the day wasn't Huawei at all," Smith said on the company's Q4 earnings call. "It was on last Friday, there were five new entities added with these extraordinarily opaque requirements."
Smith said fines for violations stand at $250,000 per package.
"Contrary to what you hear in the media, we don't have to be complicit in this," Smith said. "It's strict liability. If you make a mistake ... they are empowered under their regulations — not, we think, based on congressional law, but on their own regulation — to fine us or any other common carrier."
FedEx has said the shipping incidents involving Huawei were mistakes. In one incident, FedEx failed to deliver packages shipped from Japan to China, instead sending them to the United States. In another, a package bound to the U.S. from the U.K. containing a Huawei phone was returned to its sender.
Huawei has been at the center of the ongoing trade conflict between China and the U.S., with the Pentagon expressing national security concerns about the Chinese company's products. China launched an investigation into FedEx after the package misdirects.
FedEx reported earnings on Tuesday afternoon, notching $5.01 in adjusted earnings per share on $17.81 billion in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. That's above earnings estimates of $4.85 per share and revenue expectations of $17.79 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.