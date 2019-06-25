FedEx CEO says US lawsuit is 'separate and distinct' from Huawei package mishaps

Skip Navigation
A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix and put it on its new...

NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of children's beds to...

Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.

Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Omarosa sued for failing to file disclosure after Trump White...

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.

San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales, becoming the first US city...

San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Micron, FedEx and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 25.

FedEx CEO says US lawsuit is 'separate and distinct' from Huawei package mishaps

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • FedEx sued the Department of Commerce on Monday over Export Administration Regulations, which the company said impose an "impossible burden."
  • "What really led us to [file the lawsuit] at the end of the day wasn't Huawei at all," FedEx CEO and Chairman Frederick Smith said. "It was on last Friday, there were five new entities added with these extraordinarily opaque requirements."
  • The Tennessee-based company is under investigation by China following several shipping incidents involving Huawei products.
Frederick Smith, CEO of FedEx.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

FedEx CEO and Chairman Frederick Smith said on Tuesday the company's lawsuit against the Department of Commerce is "separate and distinct" from recent shipping incidents involving Chinese technology company Huawei.

The shipping company sued the Department of Commerce on Monday, saying that regulations requiring companies to screen and block packages that could pose a threat to national security violate the company's fifth amendment rights and impose an "impossible burden."

"What really led us to [file the lawsuit] at the end of the day wasn't Huawei at all," Smith said on the company's Q4 earnings call. "It was on last Friday, there were five new entities added with these extraordinarily opaque requirements."

Smith said fines for violations stand at $250,000 per package.

"Contrary to what you hear in the media, we don't have to be complicit in this," Smith said. "It's strict liability. If you make a mistake ... they are empowered under their regulations — not, we think, based on congressional law, but on their own regulation — to fine us or any other common carrier."

FedEx has said the shipping incidents involving Huawei were mistakes. In one incident, FedEx failed to deliver packages shipped from Japan to China, instead sending them to the United States. In another, a package bound to the U.S. from the U.K. containing a Huawei phone was returned to its sender.

Huawei has been at the center of the ongoing trade conflict between China and the U.S., with the Pentagon expressing national security concerns about the Chinese company's products. China launched an investigation into FedEx after the package misdirects.

FedEx reported earnings on Tuesday afternoon, notching $5.01 in adjusted earnings per share on $17.81 billion in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. That's above earnings estimates of $4.85 per share and revenue expectations of $17.79 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

FedEx's double-edged sword: New rivals Amazon and Uber aim to slash its business

Tim Mullaney@timmullaney
Key Points
  • As FedEx prepares to report earnings on Tuesday, market watchers are looking at the range of threats the world's second-biggest courier company is facing.
  • Earlier this month FedEx announced it won't renew its express U.S. shipping contract with Amazon.
  • The move comes as Amazon is more aggressively building out its own shipping and delivery network.
  • Uber Freight is just getting started; it already has relationships with about 1,000 shippers.