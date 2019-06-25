Here is why you should check your market portfolio every day and ignore the 'set it and forget it'

Daily fluctuations in the stock market can scare even the most seasoned investors. At the end of 2018, the S&P 500 lost nearly all its yearly gains. Six months into 2019 and the stock market has not only recovered all its losses but is at an all-time high.

Grant Sabatier, author of "Financial Freedom: A Proven Path to All the Money You Will Ever Need, " knows a thing or two about investing. In five years, Grant was able to go from $2.26 in his bank account to over $1 million. It was not easy, but Grant says "checking (his) emotions at the door" allowed him to stay calm and invest for the long term.

Grant was not always so calm. "When I was 21 I bought a stock that I knew little about," the successful investor recalled of his first foray into the market. After 24 hours of watching the stock's ticker symbol go up and down, Grant's anxiety got the better of him and he sold his investment at a 50% loss. This miscalculation taught Grant that when investing in the markets you need to stay focused on long-term returns. "It's what is happening over the next five, 10-, 20-, 30-plus years," he said.

But that does not mean investors should tune out what is going on with their market money day-to-day.