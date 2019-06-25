Instagram's boss says the app doesn't snoop on your conversations for ads

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Allergan, Berkshire...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

AbbVie to buy Botox-maker Allergan in a $63 billion...

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total value of $188.24 per Allergan share.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, July 15 through...

Amazon announces that Amazon Prime Day will last for two days, starting July 15.

Technologyread more

New sanctions on Iran may be the end of the diplomatic road:...

"What else do you have to do that will actually have to affect the Iranians' calculus?" said Amos Hochstein, who served as U.S. special envoy for international energy affairs...

World Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: GrubHub, Chipotle, Starbucks, &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

FedEx is a 'no-brainer' buy if it sells off on earnings, investor...

FedEx heads into Tuesday afternoon's earnings deep in a bear market. A failure to deliver could mark a massive buying opportunity.

Trading Nationread more

Handicapping the chances for a second-half rally in stocks

The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.

Trading Nationread more

Warren Buffett denies tensions with his Kraft Heinz partner,...

Buffett says he has no tensions with 3G Capital, Berkshire Hathaway's partner in troubled Kraft Heinz. 3G co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is "a good friend," he adds.

Investingread more

Trump to issue executive order increasing transparency in...

President Trump on Monday issued an executive order that would pressure insurers, doctors and other providers to disclose more information about health-care prices.

Health and Scienceread more

GrubHub shares jump after Citi upgrades to buy

Citi upgraded its rating of GrubHub shares to buy from neutral on Tuesday.

Investingread more

SpaceX caught a rocket nose cone in the net of a high speed boat

SpaceX used its high speed boat called "Ms. Tree" to catch the nosecone its Falcon 9 rocket after Monday's launch.

Investing in Spaceread more
Tech

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • In a new interview with CBS's Gayle King, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri addressed a common suspicion about how the service targets ads.
  • Mosseri said Instagram does not snoop on users' offline conversations to gain ad-targeting intel.
  • Instead, when users see a product they just talked about in an Instagram ad, it's either "dumb luck" or based on their subconscious memory of previously seeing an ad.
Adam Mosseri, Facebook
Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

Instagram is not eavesdropping on its customers' conversations offline to target them with ads, according to its chief Adam Mosseri.

In a new interview with CBS's Gayle King, Mosseri addressed the common suspicion that Instagram and its owner, Facebook, tap into user's phones to gather ad-targeting intelligence.

King asked Mosseri about what happens on the back-end when an ad for something she just discussed in private uncannily shows up in her Instagram feed.

"There are two ways that can happen," Mosseri said. "One is dumb luck, which can happen. The second is you might be talking about something because it's top of mind because you've been interacting with that type of content more recently. So maybe you're really into food and restaurants. You saw a restaurant on Facebook or Instagram and you really like the thing. It's top of mind, maybe it's subconscious and then it bubbles up later. I think this kind of thing happens often in a way that's really subtle."

Mosseri emphasized that Instagram is not listening in on its users' private discussions through a device's microphone, but acknowledged customers' skepticism. Facebook has suffered a blow to customers' trust in its services' ability to protect privacy since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March 2018. That incident revealed Facebook allowed a third-party service to collect user data without consent that was used to target U.S. voters in the 2016 election.

"But we don't look at your messages, we don't listen in on your microphone, doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons," Mosseri said. "But I recognize you're not gonna really believe me."

