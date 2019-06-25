Livongo will work with Apple Watch and other wearables to nudge you into healthy habits

Livongo, a company that focuses on using technology to help people manage chronic conditions, announced on Wednesday that it will connect to wearables including the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Samsung's Gear smartwatch to provide health-related reminders and nudges to its customers.

Wearables were once focused on fitness. Now, they're increasingly being used to help people manage medical conditions, like diabetes and heart disease. This could make these devices more popular, transforming them from a "nice to have" into a "must have" for a subset of people, and open up new revenue models, such as getting insurance companies to subsidize the devices for their customers.

In the U.S. alone, 6 in 10 American adults suffer from at least one chronic disease.