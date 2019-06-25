Major companies are ringing alarm bells, trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

A shopper carries an Insignia Roku TV television at a Best Buy Co. store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.,

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington this month about how detrimental the trade war between the U.S. and China has been (and will be) to their business.

Testifying in front of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, major U.S. companies including Best Buy, HP and Hallmark Cards are voicing concerns about how the additional tariffs that President Donald Trump threatened to slap on China would impact their businesses and cause them to lose out to business to foreign competitors.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened since the beginning of May after a trade deal fell through. Last month, President Trump hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of imports. Trump also threatened to slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Corporate America and Wall Street are hoping the beginnings of a new deal can be hatched at the G20 Summit later this week when Trump and President Xi Jinping are set to meet.

Here are what some of the executives said last week.