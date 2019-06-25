Melania Trump's chief of communications Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House press secretary and communications director

Powell stressed the central bank's independence in a speech Tuesday that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
First lady Melania Trump's chief spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has been tapped to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next White House press secretary, the first lady announced Tuesday.
Grisham, who had served as the East Wing secretary since March 2017, will also become the White House communications director, according to the first lady's tweet.
The first lady said in a tweet that she and President Donald Trump "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."
Melania Trump added that she is "excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse."
It was not immediately clear if Grisham would be leading communications for both the president and the first lady simultaneously. Grisham did not immediately reply to CNBC's requests for comment on Melania Trump's tweet.
Grisham will be taking over for Sanders, who will be departing as White House press secretary at the end of June. Sanders, who had been part of Trump's 2016 campaign and a member of his administration's communications team from the start of his presidency. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family
Sanders had been criticized toward the end of her tenure for phasing out task of holding regular press briefings in the White House briefing room — a staple of the job going back decades. On the day Grisham was announced as her successor, Sanders had not briefed reporters in the White House briefing room in more than 100 days.
She had also been criticized for giving answers to the media that were considered misleading, untruthful or contradictory to remarks made by the president.
Friday is Sanders' last official day.
Former Fox News executive Bill Shine had served as Trump's last White House communications director. He resigned in March, after less than a year in that role, in order to join Trump's 2020 reelection campaign as an advisor.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.