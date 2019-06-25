Melania Trump's chief of communications Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House press secretary and communications director

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term political...

Powell stressed the central bank's independence in a speech Tuesday that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fedread more

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

Melania Trump said in a tweet that she is "excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse."

Politicsread more

Acting Trump administration border chief resigns amid furor over...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders will resign amid furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politicsread more

Gold investors have been waiting a long time for this breakout...

Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.

Marketsread more

Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about the how detrimental the trade war is.

Marketsread more

Trade war shakes consumer confidence, which dropped to lowest...

The Conference Board, a business research group, on Tuesday released the June update for its consumer confidence index.

Economyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allergan, Lennar,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

10-year Treasury yield falls back below 2% after weak consumer...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% on Tuesday as investors looked for safety following the release of much weaker-than-expected confidence data.

Bondsread more

Trump says Iranian attack on anything American will be met with...

Trump slams Iran on Twitter for issuing a "very ignorant and insulting statement" after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran.

Politicsread more

Gold jumps to 6-year high

Investors plow into the precious metal amid the prospects for lower interest rates, a softer global economy and increased geopolitical tensions.

Marketsread more

Student loan borrowers who say they were defrauded sue Betsy...

More than 150,000 former students of for-profit colleges filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday, claiming the...

Personal Financeread more

Amazon Prime Day runs two days this year from July 15 through...

Amazon announces that Amazon Prime Day will last for two days, starting July 15.

Technologyread more
Politics

Melania Trump's chief of communications Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House press secretary and communications director

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • First lady Melania Trump's chief spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has been tapped to become the next White House press secretary and communications director, the first lady announced Tuesday.
  • Melania Trump added that she is "excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse."
  • It was not immediately clear if Grisham would be leading communications for both the president and the first lady simultaneously.
Stephanie Grisham, press secretary and communications director for U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, looks on during a Congressional Picnic in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Chris Kleponis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump's chief spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has been tapped to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next White House press secretary, the first lady announced Tuesday.

Grisham, who had served as the East Wing secretary since March 2017, will also become the White House communications director, according to the first lady's tweet.

The first lady said in a tweet that she and President Donald Trump "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

Melania Trump added that she is "excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse."

It was not immediately clear if Grisham would be leading communications for both the president and the first lady simultaneously. Grisham did not immediately reply to CNBC's requests for comment on Melania Trump's tweet.

Grisham will be taking over for Sanders, who will be departing as White House press secretary at the end of June. Sanders, who had been part of Trump's 2016 campaign and a member of his administration's communications team from the start of his presidency. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family

Sanders had been criticized toward the end of her tenure for phasing out task of holding regular press briefings in the White House briefing room — a staple of the job going back decades. On the day Grisham was announced as her successor, Sanders had not briefed reporters in the White House briefing room in more than 100 days.

She had also been criticized for giving answers to the media that were considered misleading, untruthful or contradictory to remarks made by the president.

Friday is Sanders' last official day.

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine had served as Trump's last White House communications director. He resigned in March, after less than a year in that role, in order to join Trump's 2020 reelection campaign as an advisor.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.