Nissan to postpone talks with Renault to focus on recovery, CEO says

The leaders of Japan and China got off to a tense start but have made significant progress in turning around their relations in recent years.Asia Politicsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were tepid in Tuesday morning trade, while investors looked toward to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to...Asia Marketsread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce...World Economyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee this week on her alleged violations of...Politicsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Nissan Motor will postpone talks with French partner Renault on deepening their alliance and instead focus on its own recovery, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday, signaling no quick-fix for the strained automaking partnership.
Speaking at Nissan's annual general meeting in Yokohama, its first since the dramatic ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year, Saikawa apologized for the fallout from that scandal.
Ghosn's departure has both rocked Nissan and complicated the outlook for its partnership with Renault SA.
Tuesday's meeting comes just days after the two partners resolved a highly publicised disagreement between Saikawa and Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard over appointments to Nissan's newly created governance committees. But large questions remain about their ability to overcome the acrimony.
"Our priority is to recover our performance, which means postponing discussions on the future of the alliance," Saikawa told shareholders.
"It is critical to create opportunities in the future with Renault to discuss options for the alliance."
Shareholders at Japan's second-biggest automaker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations —which he denies — revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.
Renault, Nissan's biggest shareholder with 43.4% of the Japanese automaker, had demanded additional representation for its directors on Nissan groups overseeing company auditing and personnel nominations.
Saikawa had initially pushed back at those the demands, but late last week Nissan granted seats to Senard and Renault CEO Thierry Bollore on its nominations and auditing committees, respectively.
Although that maneuvring helped pull the Nissan-Renault alliance back from the brink of crisis — and may have saved Saikawa's job — the former Ghosn lieutenant is now faced with the unenviable task of trying to shore up a partnership that many in Japan see as lopsided and deeply inequitable.