Norway's sovereign wealth fund is ending its ban on some multinationals

Shares of Walmart, Rio Tinto and others are back as possible buys for the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.

Norges Bank which manages Norway's $1 trillion rainy day fund known as the Government Pension Fund Global has lifted restriction on several stocks it had previously banned on ethical grounds.

The bank said Tuesday it was now no longer excluding the possibility of buying shares in Walmart, Rio Tinto, Nutrien, General Dynamics, and Grupo Carso.

Following the news, pre-market and European trade showed a rise in all of the stocks except Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso.

Norway's oil fund claims to hold an average of 1.4% of all the world's listed companies. It reached a $1 trillion value in 2017 and is in place to safeguard Norway's oil wealth, long after the hydrocarbons run dry.

Walmart shares had been excluded in 2006 after the fund's ethical advisers had then assessed the firm was guilty of a series of human rights. The press release, issued Tuesday, said "grounds for exclusion are no longer present."