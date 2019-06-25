Justice Department sues former Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman failing to file financial disclosure after White House firing

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Trump senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures after the notorious "The Apprentice" contestant was fired from her job.

The department, in its suit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., claims Manigault Newman, who had been director of communications of the White House Office of Public Liaison, was told after she was fired by then-White House chief of staff John Kelly in December 2017 that she had to file a financial disclosure form.

When she allegedly failed to do so, the suit claims, she was reminded of her obligation seven more times from January through March 2018.