Politics

Justice Department sues former Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman failing to file financial disclosure after White House firing

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • The Justice Department on sued former Trump senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures after the notorious "The Apprentice" contestant left her job.
  • The departmen, claims Manigault Newman, a once-fierce defender of President Donald Trump, was told after she was fired in December 2017 that she had to file a financial disclosure form.
  • In 2018, she released a book entitled "Unhinged," which accused Trump of being a "racist."
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., September 3 2016.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Trump senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures after the notorious "The Apprentice" contestant was fired from her job.

The department, in its suit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., claims Manigault Newman, who had been director of communications of the White House Office of Public Liaison, was told after she was fired by then-White House chief of staff John Kelly in December 2017 that she had to file a financial disclosure form.

When she allegedly failed to do so, the suit claims, she was reminded of her obligation seven more times from January through March 2018.

VIDEO0:4000:40
Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of Trump's most prominent black supporters, set to leave White House
The Bottom Line

"Notwithstanding the numerous attempt to obtain her compliance, Ms. Manigault Newman has not filed her termination financial disclosure report," the lawsuit said.

Manigault Newman, a once-fierce defender of President Donald Trump who now is a strong critic of the president,is accused in the suit of violating the Ethics in Government Act, which is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000.

Last year, she released a book entitled "Unhinged," which accused Trump of being a "racist."

Last August, Trump's presidential campaign filed an arbitration action against Manigault Newman, claiming she breached a nondisclosure agreement in connection with her work for his 2016 election effort.

CNBC has reached out for comment from Manigault Newman's lawyer.