Justice Department sues former Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman failing to file financial disclosure after White House firing

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Politicsread more
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.Politicsread more
Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.Retailread more
Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.Politicsread more
San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...Health and Scienceread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 25.Market Insiderread more
Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.Technologyread more
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Trump senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures after the notorious "The Apprentice" contestant was fired from her job.
The department, in its suit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., claims Manigault Newman, who had been director of communications of the White House Office of Public Liaison, was told after she was fired by then-White House chief of staff John Kelly in December 2017 that she had to file a financial disclosure form.
When she allegedly failed to do so, the suit claims, she was reminded of her obligation seven more times from January through March 2018.
"Notwithstanding the numerous attempt to obtain her compliance, Ms. Manigault Newman has not filed her termination financial disclosure report," the lawsuit said.
Manigault Newman, a once-fierce defender of President Donald Trump who now is a strong critic of the president,is accused in the suit of violating the Ethics in Government Act, which is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000.
Last year, she released a book entitled "Unhinged," which accused Trump of being a "racist."
Last August, Trump's presidential campaign filed an arbitration action against Manigault Newman, claiming she breached a nondisclosure agreement in connection with her work for his 2016 election effort.
CNBC has reached out for comment from Manigault Newman's lawyer.