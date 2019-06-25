What to watch today: Stock futures mixed, $63 billion drug merger, and Buffett on the record

BY THE NUMBERS

Caution is in the air on Wall Street as a very bullish June begins to draw to a close, with U.S. stock futures pointing to a near flatline open. The Dow posted a small gain Monday, chalking up its fifth gain in six sessions. It now sits 100 points below its all-time closing high. (CNBC)



While the S&P 500 posted back-to-back losses Friday and Monday, this month's gains are impressive nonetheless. The Dow is having its best June since 1938; the S&P 500 since 1955. (CNBC)

Shares of Allergan (AGN) were soaring about 30% in the premarket as the Dublin-based Botox-maker agreed to be purchased by Chicago-based biotech AbbVie (ABBV) in a cash and stock deal worth $63 billion. The per-share offer is a 45% premium to Allergan's Monday close of over $129. AbbVie shares were off about 8%. (CNBC)

Today brings a full U.S. economic calendar, starting at 9 a.m. ET with the S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices for April. The Conference Board issues its June consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. In the afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a New York event beginning at 1 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

Home builder Lennar (LEN) and financial information provider FactSet (FDS) are out with quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street. FedEx (FDX) and Micron Technology (MU) issue numbers after the closed.

Meanwhile, FedEx (FDX) is suing the U.S. government, saying it should not be held liable if it inadvertently ships products that violate a Trump administration ban on exports involving some Chinese companies. The lawsuit comes after FedEx ignited Chinese ire over a Huawei phone sent to the U.S. being returned last week to its sender in Britain. (Reuters)