What to watch today: Stock futures mixed, $63 billion drug merger, and Buffett on the record

Caution is in the air on Wall Street as a very bullish June begins to draw to a close, with U.S. stock futures pointing to a near flatline open. The Dow posted a small gain Monday, chalking up its fifth gain in six sessions. It now sits 100 points below its all-time closing high. (CNBC)
While the S&P 500 posted back-to-back losses Friday and Monday, this month's gains are impressive nonetheless. The Dow is having its best June since 1938; the S&P 500 since 1955. (CNBC)
Shares of Allergan (AGN) were soaring about 30% in the premarket as the Dublin-based Botox-maker agreed to be purchased by Chicago-based biotech AbbVie (ABBV) in a cash and stock deal worth $63 billion. The per-share offer is a 45% premium to Allergan's Monday close of over $129. AbbVie shares were off about 8%. (CNBC)
Today brings a full U.S. economic calendar, starting at 9 a.m. ET with the S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices for April. The Conference Board issues its June consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. In the afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a New York event beginning at 1 p.m. ET. (CNBC)
Home builder Lennar (LEN) and financial information provider FactSet (FDS) are out with quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street. FedEx (FDX) and Micron Technology (MU) issue numbers after the closed.
Meanwhile, FedEx (FDX) is suing the U.S. government, saying it should not be held liable if it inadvertently ships products that violate a Trump administration ban on exports involving some Chinese companies. The lawsuit comes after FedEx ignited Chinese ire over a Huawei phone sent to the U.S. being returned last week to its sender in Britain. (Reuters)
President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hard-hitting" new sanctions on Iran in response to the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone last week. Iran slammed the Trump administration this morning, with the Foreign Ministry there saying the measures spell "permanent closure" of diplomacy. (CNBC & AP)
* US to present economy first approach to Mideast peace at Bahrain conference (Reuters)
Under possible subpoena threat, The White House said Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the House Oversight Committee this week concerning alleged violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in some political activities. (Reuters)
Trump denied the latest sexual misconduct allegation against him, saying E. Jean Carroll was "totally lying" in her explosive accusation. The columnist claimed Trump assaulted her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump countered with "she's not my type." (The Hill)
The president issued an executive order designed to pressure insurers, doctors and other health-care providers to disclose more information about their prices. Hospitals and insurers will be required to disclose negotiated rates for services, as well as provide patients with out-of-pocket costs before their procedures. (CNBC)
The U.S. government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following reports that more than 300 kids were detained there and caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation. (AP)
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said there is no truth to reports of tensions with 3G Capital, its ownership partner at troubled Kraft Heinz (KHC). The reports were centered around the underperformance and accounting problems at the food producer. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) announced that this year's "Prime Day" will actually take place for 48 hours over two days, July 15-16. The e-commerce giant calls is "a two-day parade of epic deals." (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) was granted a one-year waiver on 10% tariffs on aluminum imported from Japan. The aluminum is used to make battery cells at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory. Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX caught the nose cone of its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in the net of a boat, as the company seeks to consistently reuse an expensive part of its rocket. (CNBC)
U.K. online bank Monzo has raised $144 million in a fresh round of funding led by the U.S. start-up accelerator Y Combinator, which has helped create Airbnb and Stripe. This comes a week after the company announced it is expanding to major U.S. cities. Monzo is now valued at over $2.5 billion. (CNBC)
GrubHub (GRUB) repaid an unnamed New York City restaurant more than $10,000 after it complained about allegedly invalid fees it was charged by the food deliver service, according to the New York Post.
MetLife (MET) is in advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong insurance unit to insurer FWD Group, according to a Bloomberg report. The value of the unit is said to be less than $400 million.
Tiffany & Co. (TIF) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Loop Capital Markets, which points to weak tourist traffic and difficulty in achieving comparable sales targets.
Paris is the greatest vacation destination in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual list, followed by New Zealand's South Island, Rome, Tahiti and London. The Grand Canyon ranked No. 1 in the U.S., followed by Yosemite and Yellowstone. (USA Today)