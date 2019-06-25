China's vice premier holds call with US trade negotiators Lighthizer, Mnuchin

Skip Navigation
Monday was a terrible day for 2019 tech IPOs: Zoom and Beyond...

Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.

Technologyread more

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...

Personal Financeread more

Trump slaps 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran over drone shootdown

"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

Politicsread more

Company earnings look like they will keep sliding through the...

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...

Earningsread more

Bill Gates says letting Android win mobile was his 'biggest...

"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...

Technologyread more

UnitedHealth acquires PatientsLikeMe after CFIUS review forced...

PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.

Technologyread more

Energy, one of June's hottest sectors, may be running out of...

Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.

ETF Edgeread more

Goldman Sachs says low volatility stocks will outperform after a...

Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

Woman stranded alone on Toronto tarmac after falling asleep on...

An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."

Airlinesread more

Victoria's Secret opened the door for swim brands such as Andie...

When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.

Retailread more

Britain's popular digital bank Monzo doubles valuation to $2.5...

U.K. online bank Monzo raised $144 million in a fresh round of funding led by the U.S. start-up accelerator Y Combinator.

Technologyread more

Apple plans Seattle expansion hear Amazon HQ

The space will reportedly hold more than 3,000 employees, and will be completed by the end of the year.

Technologyread more
World Economy

China's vice premier holds call with US trade negotiators Lighthizer, Mnuchin

Key Points
  • Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose before they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 1, 2019.
During the call, which took place on Monday, the Chinese and U.S. officials exchanged opinions on trade and agreed to maintain communications, the statement said.