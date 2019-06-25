Wealth manager: Budgets don't work—do this instead if you want to build wealth

If you want to save more money, budgeting might not be the best strategy.

In fact, budgets typically don't work, co-founder of AE Wealth Management and bestselling author David Bach tells CNBC Make It: "Number one: They're complicated, so people don't like to do them. Number two: They take time. Number three: They're not fun at all. It's like having a diet, so even when you go on them, often, you fall right off within two to three months."

"You don't meet a whole lot of people who have budgeted their way to millions," he adds.

If you want to save more money and build wealth, you don't necessarily have to create a detailed budget that allocates money for categories like clothes, coffee and bars. Instead, simply commit to paying yourself first, says Bach. Whenever you earn money set aside a portion for your future self.

As long as you establish how much you need to save each month for retirement, your emergency fund and any other big, future purchases, and you actually set that amount aside, you don't have to budget at all.

The amount you set aside for those categories depends on your individual situation, but "let's say it's 15% of your income," Bach says. "Once you've taken that 15% off the top, now you've got 85% left of your paycheck. That's the money you now live off of," which will go towards fixed costs like rent and food, but also discretionary spending like restaurants and entertainment.

"As long as you don't go over spending that 85%, you don't need a budget," says Bach.