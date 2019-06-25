Popular YouTuber found dead in New York less than a week after reported missing

Skip Navigation
Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces sweeping election security and...

Warren's election reform proposal includes standardized federal election rules, increased federal oversight of elections, and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing voting...

Some of the best hidden features coming to your iPhone this fall

Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.

Gold investors have been waiting a long time for this breakout...

Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.

Trump says Iranian attack on anything American will be met with...

Trump slams Iran on Twitter for issuing a "very ignorant and insulting statement" after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran.

Trade war shakes consumer confidence, which dropped to lowest...

The Conference Board, a business research group, on Tuesday released the June update for its consumer confidence index.

Gold jumps to 6-year high

Investors plow into the precious metal amid the prospects for lower interest rates, a softer global economy and increased geopolitical tensions.

10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% after weak consumer...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note falls below 2% as investors look for safety following the release of much weaker-than-expected confidence data.

Tech

Popular YouTuber found dead in New York less than a week after reported missing

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Etika, a YouTuber known for his popular online gaming personality, was found in New York Tuesday less than a week after he was reported missing, police said.
  • "We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased," the New York Police Department tweeted Tuesday.
  • Last Thursday, the NYPD requested information on the 29-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Desmond Amofah. The department said he had last been heard from June 19 at about 8 p.m. by phone and "many people concerned after a recent video."
Desmond Amofah aka Etika
Source: NYPD

Etika, a YouTuber known for his popular videos about video games, was found dead in New York Monday less than a week after he was reported missing, authorities said.

"We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased," the New York Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the NYPD requested information on the 29-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Desmond Amofah. The department said he had last been heard from June 19 at about 8 p.m. by phone and "many people concerned after a recent video."

Amofah had uploaded an eight-minute video in which he included suicidal thoughts, NBC reported. The video has been removed from YouTube.

Police said his body was recovered from the East River Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan, and that some of his belongings were retrieved near the Manhattan Bridge, NBC reports.

YouTube's Twitter account for creators sent condolences for Amofah via Twitter, saying "We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."

Tech

YouTube says it is banning supremacist videos

Steve Kovach@stevekovach
Key Points
  • YouTube says it will ban videos from supremacist groups.
  • The move comes as the Google-owned video site comes under more scrutiny for hateful content and misinformation.