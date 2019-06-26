This CEO is trying to genetically modify pig organs for human transplant and turn more Sci-Fi ideas into common cures

Sometimes a Eureka moment sparks a breakthrough in innovation; other times it's a rush to solve a crisis plaguing society — and the one's you love. That was the case for Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics, a Maryland-based company she founded in 1996, and former CEO of GeoStar and creator of SiriusXM Radio.

Over the years, Rothblatt has become something of a Renaissance figure in the world of drug development after she invented a drug to cure a rare and fatal lung disease that struck her youngest daughter. Now she has a keen interest in growing transplantable pig organs that can be used in humans — especially those who need lung transplants. The world she envisions: an organ manufacturing industry where organs can be grabbed like spare parts to save lives.

United Therapeutics created a subsidiary for its organ effort called Lung Biotechnology Public Benefit Corp. It is involved in organ delivery, lung regeneration to boost the supply of lung organs for transplants, and xenotransplantation (cross-species transplantation).

The company's efforts may sound futuristic, but it comes at a pivotal time when demand for organs is growing and advancements in gene-editing techniques could make it possible for cross-species transplantation. There are 114,000 sick patients on the organ transplant list in the U.S., but about 8,000 people die every year waiting for the organs they need, according to data from the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Through Lung Biotechnology, it has forged an agreement to operate a lung restoration facility at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, by year-end. The facility will use ex vivo lung perfusion machines to assess and treat donor lungs prior to transplant. It will be a game-changer for people with lung disease.

But the organ shortage is just the latest medical enigma Rothblatt is trying to solve. She is known for cracking the code on a rare lung disease called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) by finding the molecule used to develop the drug Remodulin, which was approved by the FDA in 2002. Remodulin slows the worsening of symptoms and is safe and effective in children. Today that medicine is used by thousands of patients.