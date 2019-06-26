Asia stocks set to slide as Fed members temper rate cut expectations

Stocks in Asia were set to open lower on Wednesday after officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,065, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,193.81.

Shares in Australia were also poised to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,558.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,658.00.