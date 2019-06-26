Asia stocks set to slide as Fed members temper rate cut expectations

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.Real Estateread more
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Politicsread more
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.Politicsread more
NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.Technologyread more
Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.Retailread more
Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had been a senior advisor to President Donald Trump before her firing, was sued for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures.Politicsread more
San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city in the country to ban e-cigarettes after city officials voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits the sale of any...Health and Scienceread more
Stocks in Asia were set to open lower on Wednesday after officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.
Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,065, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,193.81.
Shares in Australia were also poised to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,558.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,658.00.
Overnight stateside, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended about 179 points lower at 26,548.22 — its biggest one-day loss since May 31. The S&P 500 also closed approximately 0.95% lower at 2,917.38, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.51% to close at around 7,884.72.
The moves on Wall Street came as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is assessing whether current economic uncertainties call for lower rates. Powell noted the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been, but added the Fed is "insulated from short-term political interests. "
One strategist said Powell's comments had left the market "none the wiser in terms of whether or not the Fed will look to embark on a new easing cycle at the end of July."
"While the word 'patience' was dropped in the (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, it seems that Powell is still on a wait and see mode noting that much will depend on the incoming data and specifically the near-term risks (which we take to mean upcoming trade discussions)," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set to meet at the G-20 summit later this week.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.140 after rising from levels below 96.0 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.19 against the dollar after touching levels below 107.1 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6958, largely holding on to gains from levels below $0.685 seen last week.
