Australian prime minister says China should adopt reform to end trade war with the US

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House on May 26, 2019 in Canberra, Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that China should reform its economy to end a trade war with the United States that is damaging the global economy, comments that could strain ties with the country's largest trading partner.

Speaking days before a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that is seen as vital in preventing an escalation in their trade war, Morrison said China's economy should reflect its maturity.

"Forced technology transfer is not fair. Intellectual property theft cannot be justified, regardless of where it started," Morrison said in a speech in Sydney.

"Industrial subsidies under the model do promote overproduction. China's rise has now reached what I would describe a threshold level of economic maturity."

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.