Boeing has so many grounded 737 Max planes they're taking over the employee parking lot

Workers stand near Boeing 737 MAX airplanes as they sit parked at a Boeing facility adjacent to King County International Airport, known as Boeing Field, on May 31, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

We've all had our parking lot space taken — maybe the person who took it even double parked — but chances are it wasn't by a 90,000-pound jet.

That's the problem Boeing employees at the company's Renton, Wash. factory are dealing with as the aircraft manufacturer tries to figure out where to put 100 of its grounded 737 Max planes.

Aerial footage from Seattle's King 5 news shows dozens of planes cozying up next to Toyota Priuses and SUVs in an employee parking lot as Boeing works to get them back in the air.